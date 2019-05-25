ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ViaSat reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, insider Ken Allen Peterman sold 47,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $3,719,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $3,964,006. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.59 and a beta of 0.96. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

