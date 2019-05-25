VF (VFC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.52 and last traded at $84.09. Approximately 2,919,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,691,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VF by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

