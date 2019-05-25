Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

Shares of VRTX opened at $171.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,785,480.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,144.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,147. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583,156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

