Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.
Shares of VRTX opened at $171.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 33,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,785,480.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,144.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,147. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583,156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
See Also: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.