Verint Systems’ (VRNT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

VRNT stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $236,165.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,391.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $348,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,083,000 after acquiring an additional 745,179 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 52.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,901,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,847,000 after acquiring an additional 651,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

