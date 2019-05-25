Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $108,109.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,087.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $60,501.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,492.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,522 shares of company stock worth $10,184,649 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

VAR opened at $128.07 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.11). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

