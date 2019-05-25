Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Stake Raised by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

VOO stock opened at $259.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $270.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

