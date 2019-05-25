Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

