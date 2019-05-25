VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.46

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 37562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after buying an additional 476,886 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 158,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 101,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,155,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

