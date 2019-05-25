Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 276.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.82.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

