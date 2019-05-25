US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bemis were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 4,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bemis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,979,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 1,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 965,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 908,497 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,536,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after purchasing an additional 551,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bemis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,870,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.40. 163,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,976. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Bemis’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Bemis Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

