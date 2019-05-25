Urban Outfitters (URBN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Shares of URBN opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $346,389.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,148.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $598,339.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851 over the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

