United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stake Decreased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP reduced its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,107,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in United Continental by 15.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 43,103 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Continental by 6.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in United Continental by 69.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United Continental by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,320.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Macquarie set a $111.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/united-continental-holdings-inc-ual-stake-decreased-by-arp-americas-lp.html.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.