Unilever (UNIA) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.96 ($60.42).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

