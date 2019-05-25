Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,272.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and $27,272.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.