Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $11.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $42.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.77 billion to $42.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.99 billion to $45.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,295. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 774,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,357,000 after acquiring an additional 188,501 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 1,526,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,130. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.