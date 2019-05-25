Twitter Inc (TWTR) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,916 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Twitter were worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Twitter by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,003,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Twitter by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Twitter by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,146,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,757 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Twitter by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 57,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $39,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $21,033,520.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,164,507.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,168 shares of company stock valued at $24,241,404 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Twitter Inc (TWTR) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/twitter-inc-twtr-position-lifted-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.