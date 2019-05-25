TUI (TUI) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 730 ($9.54).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded TUI to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays cut TUI to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Numis Securities started coverage on TUI in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 989 ($12.92).

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 741 ($9.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,816 ($23.73).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

