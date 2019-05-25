Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,515,004,000 after acquiring an additional 593,647 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 80,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,991,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after buying an additional 1,365,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

TJX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,009,020. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

