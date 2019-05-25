Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.5511 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/toronto-dominion-bank-td-shares-bought-by-regal-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.