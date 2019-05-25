Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 19,215 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,017,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,400,000 after buying an additional 4,011,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,602,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,104,000 after purchasing an additional 327,620 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,349,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,523 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,874,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,014,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 413,086 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 40,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $928,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $743,037.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,029,925 shares of company stock worth $999,203,038. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

