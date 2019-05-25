TopBuild (BLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on TopBuild from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TopBuild to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised TopBuild from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 52,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,237,038.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,468,906.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $659,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,805.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,565. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,454,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,273,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,116,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,212,000 after purchasing an additional 337,714 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,167,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,104,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

