Titan International (TWI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Titan International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti set a $10.00 price target on Titan International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.44.

NYSE:TWI opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Titan International has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $275.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan International by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 399,636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 61,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

