Tidex Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market cap of $91,369.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00423424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.01128841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00142630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014740 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.