Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 44.43 ($0.58).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCG. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oddo Securities cut Thomas Cook Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut Thomas Cook Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TCG stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. Thomas Cook Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69).

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

