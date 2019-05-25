Thomas Brida Sells 2,146 Shares of InVitae Corp (NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $39,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of InVitae stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.20. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,530,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,513,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 321,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of InVitae by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 292,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InVitae by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 292,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InVitae by 16.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 308,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital began coverage on InVitae in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on InVitae from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. InVitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

