TheStreet Downgrades Godaddy (GDDY) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 7,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $558,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 8,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $646,955.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,421.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,078 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,555 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.