The Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, The Abyss has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Abyss alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.74 or 0.08478042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00040377 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011455 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

The Abyss Token Profile

The Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Abyss

The Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, YoBit, BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.