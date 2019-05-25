Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Davita Inc (DVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Davita by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Davita by 4,995.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 2,481.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Davita stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 1.15%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Davita Inc (DVA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/texas-permanent-school-fund-reduces-holdings-in-davita-inc-dva.html.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.