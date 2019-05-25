Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.26 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 233,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 68,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

