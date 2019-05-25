Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TME. Macquarie started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.03 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of TME opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.