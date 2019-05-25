Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $9.98 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

