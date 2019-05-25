Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $9.85 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERIC. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.33 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

