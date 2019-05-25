Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.96 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.19%. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

TGP opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.55. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGP. TheStreet cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Lng Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

