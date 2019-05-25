TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,261 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $467,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,485,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,038 shares of company stock worth $39,834,429. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $148.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.42.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

