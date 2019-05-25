Target (TGT) PT Set at $90.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) received a $90.00 target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. Target has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,736 shares of company stock worth $3,466,370 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 897,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,349,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,655,000 after purchasing an additional 101,671 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

