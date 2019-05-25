Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BG Staffing Inc (BGSF)

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of BG Staffing in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for BG Staffing’s FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of BG Staffing stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. BG Staffing has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BG Staffing by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BG Staffing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in BG Staffing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 435,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BG Staffing by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BG Staffing by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 92,235 shares during the last quarter.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.