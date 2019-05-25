Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $928,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.05 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 24.36%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/synovus-financial-corp-snv-position-boosted-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.