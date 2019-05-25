Symantec (SYMC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Symantec has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.77.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symantec will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symantec news, VP Matthew Charles Brown sold 5,393 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $118,106.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory S. Clark sold 636,209 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $15,071,791.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,625,898.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,927 shares of company stock worth $24,563,645. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 133.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.