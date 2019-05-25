Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,093 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $62,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39,200.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,738,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,899,000 after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 97,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

