Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $293,000 Position in Sprint Corp (S)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Sprint were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprint by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. New Street Research downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 0.47. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $372,166.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,972.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

