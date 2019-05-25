Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSYS. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.95. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.78 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 7.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,259,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 107,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 248.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 856,866 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 805,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.