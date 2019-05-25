Store Capital Corp (STOR) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 2,702.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Store Capital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 858,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 37.19%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

