StoneCo (STNE) Shares Down 5.7%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 1,939,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,196,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 78.97.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,092,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $7,737,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/stoneco-stne-shares-down-5-7.html.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.