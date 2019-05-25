Stobart Group (STOB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.80

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.80 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 963551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Stobart Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Stobart Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.78 million and a PE ratio of -12.59.
Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.
