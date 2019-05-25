Sterling Bancorp (STL) Position Decreased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,493 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,342,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,847,000 after purchasing an additional 653,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,590,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,995,000 after acquiring an additional 849,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,535,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,399,000 after acquiring an additional 428,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,529,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,379,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 387,374 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:STL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 2,763,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,609. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $259,651.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,339.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,701,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,167 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sterling Bancorp (STL) Position Decreased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/25/sterling-bancorp-stl-position-decreased-by-monarch-partners-asset-management-llc.html.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.