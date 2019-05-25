Stephens Inc. AR Buys 254 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,889,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 216,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 161,786 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 253,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $300,987.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,457.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

