Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 640,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,484,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 500,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 291,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of SPLP opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Steel Partners Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $378.61 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

