Steel Dynamics (STLD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.