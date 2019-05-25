SRC Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SRC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SRC Energy to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SRCI opened at $5.21 on Friday. SRC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 75.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

