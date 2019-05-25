Sphere Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $4,949.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00006681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00054906 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015354 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00185027 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001940 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010867 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000656 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

